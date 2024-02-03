Colas is likely to begin the 2024 season with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Colas earned the starting right field job for the White Sox to begin the 2023 season, though he posted just a 53 wRC+ across 263 plate appearances. He was also demoted to Charlotte from early May to early July, and once again in mid-September. If the 25-year-old returns to the minors to start 2024, Gavin Sheets and the newly signed Kevin Pillar would be the top options in right field, but Colas could still re-establish himself with a big spring.