Colas is not in the White Sox starting lineup for Thursday's season opener at Houston.

The writing has been on the wall that Colas would not be in the lineup with the Astros starting tough left-hander Framber Valdez, but the talented 24-year-old from Cuba should come off the bench at some point for his MLB debut. And he is likely to be the primary right fielder for Chicago moving forward. Romy Gonzalez is in right and batting ninth Thursday at Minute Maid Park.