Colas is not in the starting lineup Friday against St. Louis.

Colas will head to the bench after he started three games of the team's series with Toronto, including both contests of Thursday's doubleheader, going 2-for-11 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Zach Remillard will slide out to right field while Elvis Andrus enters the lineup at second base and bats ninth in the series opener with the Cardinals.