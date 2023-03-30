The White Sox selected Colas' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Colas won a roster spot with a strong showing this spring and is slated to receive the lion's share of playing time in right field. He might sit against tougher lefties, though, at least initially, which would include during Thursday's opener versus Framber Valdez and the Astros.
More News
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: May not start Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Expected to make Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Power emerging•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Keeps hitting•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Hot start to spring training•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Will have chance to win RF job•