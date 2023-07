Colas was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The news was first reported Monday and has now been made official. Colas had been swinging a hot bat with Charlotte, putting up a 1.253 OPS with seven home runs over his last 10 contests. He batted only .211/.265/.276 in his first 25 games for the White Sox before being sent down back in late April, but the talented 24-year-old is worth another shot in deeper mixed leagues as he settles back in in right field for the Pale Hose.