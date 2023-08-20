Colas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Colas will take a seat for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Peter Lambert and Chris Flexen). Since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on July 4, Colas hasn't fared much better in the big leagues than he did earlier in the season, when he secured a spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training. He's slashing .215/.248/.299 with two home runs and two stolen bases in 32 games and is striking out at a 30.7 percent clip over his 32 games since rejoining the White Sox.