Colas was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Thursday.
Colas was up for just one day, making a pinch-hitting appearance in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians. The White Sox will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's contest against the Reds.
