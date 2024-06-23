The White Sox optioned Colas to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The move corresponds with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) being reinstated off the injured list Sunday. Colas joined the big club June 1 due to injuries across the roster, but he saw his playing time decrease over time. In 12 appearances since his call up, Colas went 9-for-32 with four RBI and a .660 OPS over 32 at-bats. He should settle back into an every-day role in the minors, where he is slashing .244/.358/.406 with five home runs and 21 RBI over 193 plate appearances in Triple-A.