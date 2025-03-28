The White Sox outrighted Colas to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Colas is no longer on Chicago's 40-man roster but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 26-year-old has hit only .223/.271/.309 in 88 games at the big-league level.
More News
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Starting season in Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Day-to-day with sprained wrist•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Could get look at first base•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Could head back to the minors soon•