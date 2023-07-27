Colas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs.

Colas has logged two of his four steals this season over his last three games. The outfielder is still struggling for consistency at the plate -- he's batting .220 (11-for-50) over 15 contests since his recall to the majors July 4, failing to carry over his strong hitting from Triple-A Charlotte. Despite the struggles, he's seeing the bulk of the playing time in right field. Colas has a .214/.246/.270 slash line with one home run, nine RBI and 14 runs scored over 40 major-league games.