Colas (wrist) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in his return from the 7-day injured list Sunday in High-A Winston-Salem's 5-1 win over Rome.

Back in action for the first time in two and a half weeks, Colas picked up right where he left off prior to suffering the wrist injury. The 23-year-old outfielder is now slashing .312/.376/.519 in his first season of affiliated ball and could soon be in store for a promotion to Double-A Birmingham.