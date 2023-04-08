Colas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Pirates.
Colas took Wil Crowe yard in the top of the ninth inning for the first homer of his career. He's served in a large-side platoon role in right field to begin the season, splitting time with Romy Gonzalez. Through 27 plate appearances on the campaign, Colas has collected seven hits, four runs scored and driven in two while striking out only five times.
