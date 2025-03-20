Colas didn't make the White Sox's Opening Day roster and will be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Colas missed nearly two weeks of action due to a sprained right wrist he suffered March 6, but he returned to go 0-for-1 with a walk in Wednesday's contest. He'll finish Cactus League play 4-for-16 with an RBI and two runs scored and will now return to Charlotte for the start of the new campaign.