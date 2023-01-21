White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said in a radio interview with 670 The Score Saturday that Colas will be giving an opportunity to become the starting right fielder.

Colas is one of the top prospects in Chicago's system, and is coming off a 2022 campaign where he forged a slash line of .314/.371/.524 with 23 home runs over three different levels. He'll compete with players like Gavin Sheets and Jake Marisnick for the starting gig, but even if he begins the season with Triple-A Charlotte, it's only a matter of time before he's playing every day with the White Sox. He'll be worth late-round consideration in a variety of formats, but there's obvious risk as a rookie that comes with the potential reward.