The White Sox Sox" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="CHW">White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Since being sent down to Triple-A in late June, White has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 17 innings across four starts. Despite his subpar performance, he'll come up from the minors to make up for the loss of Dan Altavilla (lat) and presumably take on a long relief role out of the bullpen.