The White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

White was a waiver claim by Chicago during spring training and hasn't pitched well at Charlotte, producing a 5.24 ERA and 36:27 K:BB across 44.2 frames. He will give the bullpen some length for the time being but could wind up getting a short-term look in the rotation after Jonathan Cannon (back) was placed on the injured list earlier this week.