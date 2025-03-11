The White Sox Sox" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="CHW">White Sox optioned White to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

A late entry into the competition for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day pitching staff after he was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on Feb. 17, White made just one appearance in Cactus League play before getting sent back to minor-league camp. Though White has made all five of his career appearances in the majors as a reliever, he worked as a swingman at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization in 2024 and could get a look in the Charlotte rotation to begin the upcoming season.