The White Sox optioned White to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

White made only one appearance for the White Sox after being recalled Thursday, during which he gave up three runs and struck out five batters across 4.1 innings. With Tyler Gilbert (knee) now back from the injured list, White will return to the minors to continue serving as starter/long-relief depth.