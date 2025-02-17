The White Sox Sox" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="CHW">White Sox claimed White off waivers from the Yankees on Monday.

White will join his fourth organization since December after he turned in a 5.64 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 99 innings with Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization last season. The 25-year-old has certainly landed in an organization ripe with opportunity given its lack of talent, but White still seems likely to open the season at Triple-A Charlotte.