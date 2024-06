DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

DeJong is up to 13 homers on the year, six of which he's hit over his last 11 contests. He went back-to-back with Andrew Vaughn in the third inning of Tuesday's contest, though that's where the White Sox's scoring ended. DeJong is up to a .240/.290/.490 slash line with 28 RBI, 28 runs scored, two stolen bases and 11 doubles over 62 contests while seeing a starting role at shortstop.