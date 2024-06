DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Red Sox.

DeJong provided some insurance with a home run in the seventh inning, his 11th of the season and fourth in his last eight starts. He has only seven total hits in that span, illustrating his dependence on the long ball to provide any fantasy value. Overall, DeJong is hitting .234/284/.463 across 204 plate appearances on the campaign.