DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

DeJong gave the White Sox the lead on a two-run home run in the sixth and added an RBI single and a run scored in the eighth. This was the shortstop's second multi-hit game in a row, and he is now second at the position in home runs on the season with 15. The 30-year-old is also hitting .241 with 34 RBI and 33 runs scored over 280 plate appearances in 2024.