DeJong went 3-for-4 with a homer, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's loss to Toronto.

DeJong cracked his seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning, hitting it 402 feet to center. The Chicago shortstop has enjoyed a hot start to May, hitting .288 (17-for-59) with four homers, 12 runs scored and eight RBI this month. Overall, DeJong is now slashing .246/.295/.462 in 139 plate appearances while playing shortstop every day for the White Sox.