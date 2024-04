DeJong was lifted from Saturday's game against the Phillies after being hit on the left arm by a pitch, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

DeJong initially stayed in the game after being struck by a Zack Wheeler offering in the top of the fifth inning, but he was eventually removed prior to the bottom of the sixth. He is likely being sent for tests, with more information on his condition possibly available after the contest.