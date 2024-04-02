DeJong is absent from Tuesday's lineup versus Atlanta.
DeJong is 1-for-9 with seven strikeouts on the young season, although that one hit was a home run. Braden Shewmake will fill in for DeJong at shortstop Tuesday.
