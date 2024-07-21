DeJong is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

DeJong started the previous 12 games but will sit Sunday after he posted a .143 average and 32.6 percent strikeout rate during that span. The veteran shortstop has made just one of his past four starts at the position, as he's seen more action at third base of late while Nicky Lopez works more at shortstop. DeJong is a prime candidate to be traded ahead of the July 30 deadline, but he's hurting his trade value with a .442 OPS this month.