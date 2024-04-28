DeJong is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.
DeJong started the previous six contests but will take a seat Sunday after he went 3-for-22 with 11 strikeouts during that stretch. Braden Shewmake will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
