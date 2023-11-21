Watch Now:

DeJong signed a one-year contract Tuesday with the White Sox, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

DeJong batted just .207 with a .612 OPS over 112 games (400 plate appearances) this past year between the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Giants, but he's a former All-Star with some power in his bat and a strong defensive reputation at shortstop. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter could maybe form an early-season platoon at short with the left-handed-hitting Nicky Lopez, whom the White Sox acquired from Atlanta last week. Top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery is expected to take over the position at some point in 2024.

