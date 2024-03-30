DeJong is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
With the Tigers sending out right-hander Kenta Maeda, the White Sox will start left-handed hitter Braden Shewmake at shortstop Saturday. DeJong was the shortstop for Opening Day on Thursday, and he finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
