The White Sox have selected Pallette with the 62nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound righty from Arkansas, Pallette has one of the best curveballs in this year's class. He also can touch 99 mph with his fastball, generally sitting in the mid-90s. He is on the mend from Tommy John surgery and won't get into games until next summer. Pallette has a nice fallback option as a reliever, but he will work on developing his changeup and command in the coming years in order to stick as a starter.