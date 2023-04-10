Pallette (elbow) made his professional debut Friday for Single-A Kannapolis, covering two innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

The White Sox selected Pallette with the 62nd overall pick in last summer's First-Year Player Draft, but he didn't get the chance to make his debut in 2022 while he recovered from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in January of that year. The hard-throwing right-hander out of Arkansas apparently reported to spring training without any limitations, and after coming out of camp setback-free, he was able to secure a spot in Kannapolis' season-opening rotation. Expect the White Sox to still have an innings cap in place for the 21-year-old in 2023 as he returns from a major arm surgery.