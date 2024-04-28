Berroa is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Sunday's game versus the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox need bullpen help after five relievers were needed in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rays. Berroa allowed 11 runs over his first 4.1 innings with Charlotte this season but has been unscored upon in his last seven appearances. The hard-throwing righty was acquired from the Mariners over the offseason in the Gregory Santos trade and will be making his White Sox debut when/if he gets into a game.