Berroa (shoulder) recorded one out and was charged with five earned runs on four hits and one walk Friday in Triple-A Charlotte's 6-5 loss to Memphis.

Berroa wasn't able to make any Cactus League appearances after March 11 due to a right shoulder injury, but despite missing out on a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, he was deemed healthy enough to begin the season in the Triple-A bullpen. The 23-year-old right-hander could eventually build momentum for a promotion to the big leagues and might fill a key late-inning role for the White Sox down the road, but no call-up should be viewed as imminent after his disastrous showing Friday in his season debut. He spotted just 12 of his 21 pitches for strikes and served up two home runs en route to taking the loss in relief.