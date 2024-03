Berroa (shoulder) has been cleared to resume throwing Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Berroa had a right shoulder issue crop up earlier this week, but everything checked out fine and the reliever is "on pace to crank it up," per White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. It sounds like the hard-throwing reliever could have a chance to be ready for Opening Day, which would be a pleasant surprise. If healthy, Berroa should be in the late-inning mix for the White Sox.