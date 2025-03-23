Berroa (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The right-hander was diagnosed with a UCL strain that required Tommy John surgery in early March, so his move to the 60-day IL was inevitable. Berroa will be sidelined until midseason of 2026 as he goes through his recovery from the procedure.
More News
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Diagnosed with elbow strain•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Exits with trainer•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Recalled Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Returns to minors•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Recalled from Triple-A•