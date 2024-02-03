The Mariners traded Berroa, Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft to the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for Gregory Santos (elbow), Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Berroa spent nearly all of last season with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, logging a 2.76 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 65.1 innings. He also appeared in two big-league games, throwing 1.2 scoreless frames while striking out three batters and walking three more. The 23-year-old righty was expected to compete for a spot in Seattle's bullpen during the spring, but he should have little trouble securing a big-league roster spot in Chicago.