White Sox's Preston Tucker: Lands with White Sox
Tucker agreed Saturday with the White Sox on a minor-league contract, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tucker was able to win an outfield gig with the Braves last spring but struggled to produce and was later traded to the Reds before being dealt back to Atlanta again. Between the two organizations in 2018, Tucker slashed .229/.299/.404 across 184 plate appearances. His deal with the White Sox will afford him the opportunity to compete for a reserve job with the big club during spring training, though it's more likely than not that Tucker will be headed to Triple-A Charlotte when camp draws to a close.
