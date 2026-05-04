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The White Sox signed Grichuk to a one-year contract Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Grichuk elected free agency last week after being removed from the Yankees' 40-man roster, and he has managed to land another major-league deal. The 34-year-old's playing time with the White Sox will likely come mostly against left-handed pitching.

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