Grichuk went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Grichuk started the scoring for Chicago with a two-run homer in the first inning. He added a single in the third that plated two more runs. Grichuk has given the White Sox a jolt of power since joining the club May 4, going deep three times over 17 at-bats. However, he's had to make the most of his opportunities, as he's started just four times across the team's nine contests during that span.