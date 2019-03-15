White Sox's Randall Delgado: Heading to minor-league camp
Delgado was reassigned to minor-league camp by the White Sox on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Delgado joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal in January and allowed six runs on eight hits across five innings during spring training. The 29-year-old should serve as organizational pitching depth at Triple-A for the White Sox.
