White Sox's Ray Castro: Dealt to White Sox

The White Sox acquired Castro and minor-league pitcher Joseph Jarneski from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for reliever Nate Jones (forearm), international signing bonus pool money and cash considerations.

Castro, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher, will be assigned to the White Sox's Dominican Summer League affiliate. Neither he nor Jarneski are prospects of much repute, as the White Sox likely made the trade primarily to free themselves of any further contractual obligations to Jones.