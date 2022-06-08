McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

McGuire will head to the bench after he went 7-for-25 with two runs and two RBI while starting at catcher or designated hitter in seven of the White Sox's last eight games. Yasmani Grandal remains Chicago's No. 1 catcher and will be back behind the plate Wednesday, but McGuire should continue to see more usage than most backup backstops around the league.