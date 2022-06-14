McGuire went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Monday against the Tigers.

McGuire has the opportunity to serve as the top catcher for the White Sox after Yasmani Grandal (back) was placed on the injured list Monday. McGuire made a good first impression in the role, as he collected a leadoff double in the fifth inning and came around to score. He may be able to provide a decent batting average with the increased playing time, but McGuire has only six extra-base hits across 115 plate appearances on the season.