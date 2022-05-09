McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Injuries to Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) have prompted White Sox manager Tony La Russa to deploy Yasmani Grandal as a designated hitter more frequently of late, and McGuire has been one of the primary beneficiaries. McGuire will be catching for the third time in four games and the sixth time in nine contests. Despite playing more frequently than the typical No. 2 catcher, McGuire's paltry .354 OPS on the season has made it tough to wring much fantasy value from him, even in AL-only leagues.