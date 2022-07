McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Even after producing a season-high-tying three hits in his four plate appearances during Tuesday's 8-2 loss, McGuire will take a seat for the day game after a night game. He's now been benched four times in five games, as Seby Zavala has seemingly overtaken McGuire as Chicago's preferred option behind the plate.