McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.