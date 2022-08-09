Lopez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez suffered the injury during his first appearance after the All-Star break, but he's now been cleared to rejoin Chicago's active roster. The 28-year-old has been a key bullpen piece for the White Sox this year with a 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across 42.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Ramping up•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Eyeing minimum-length IL stint•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Dealing with back issue•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Solid in opener role•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Serving as opener•