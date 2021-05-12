Triple-A Charlotte activated Lopez (eye) from its 7-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against Norfolk.
After missing out on a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day rotation, Lopez will be making his first appearance for Charlotte since 2017. His 2021 debut was delayed after he required surgery on both his corneas May 2 to address a vision issue, but he'll apparently good to go now. Lopez will likely remain in the Triple-A rotation until the White Sox have a need for another starter at the big-league level.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: On minor-league injured list•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Remaining stretched out•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Optioned to alternate site•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: May have been tipping pitches•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: On bump Thursday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes bid for rotation•