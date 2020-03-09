Lopez allowed five hits and struck out five over 4.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Padres.

Lopez looked sharp and worked around five singles during his second Cactus League start. He introduced a new wrinkle, throwing two sliders at varying speeds, a suggestion from new catcher Yasmani Grandal, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. The catcher cited Lopez's fastball command and use of several pitches in the outing.