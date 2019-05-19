Lopez allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Lopez gave up a home run to Billy McKinney in the third inning but otherwise shut down the Toronto offense. He has now pitched at least six innings in six of his 10 starts this season but has shown inconsistency keeping the ball in the yard -- he has allowed 11 home runs on the season -- and missing bats. Sunday's one-strikeout performance was a season low and comes only four starts removed from a dominant 14-strikeout performance against Detroit. Lopez will travel to Minnesota for his next scheduled start Friday.